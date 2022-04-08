MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spring Hill College administration has announced they have hired a new provost just weeks before the school’s semester comes to an end.

Rebecca Cantor, Ph.D was named the new provost and will start at Spring Hill on July 1, 2022.

Spring Hill College President E. Joseph Lee, Ph.D. said, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Cantor to Spring Hill. She is highly qualified and experienced in student-centered academics and familiar with our Jesuit traditions. We are confident that we made the best choice in one who understands our academic goals, curriculum-based instruction and data-driven decision making.”

Cantor is coming to the College from the Savannah College of Arts and Design in Savannah, Ga., where she was a department chair, English professor and Assistant Provost.

“Upon visiting Spring Hill’s stunning, azalea-lined campus, it is the people – the students, faculty and staff – who really stand out,” said Cantor.

In her role as Provost, Cantor will be the Chief Academic Officer. She will be responsible for all the academic functions of the college.

Lisa Hager, Ph.D. will serve as Associate Provost after serving as Interim Provost since September 2020.