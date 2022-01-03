Spring Hill College announces mandatory mask policy will be in place when students return

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Spring Hill College (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College has announced that they will return to wearing masks when students come back to school on Jan. 10.

According to a news release, the college had been closely monitoring COVID-19 transmission rates in Mobile, and due to the rise in cases, they have decided that wearing masks will be required on campus starting Jan. 4.

Mask Requirements:

  • Masks are requireed for meetings, indoor activities or in offices
  • Masks are required in all campus dining areas and the cafeteria
  • Masks are still required for St. Joseph Chapel and Sodality Chapel. This applies to mass, worship services, weddings and special events.
  • The athletic conference still requires masks for attendees

The college also encouraged students to get vaccinated and will continue to offer testing and host vaccination clinics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories