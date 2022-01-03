Spring Hill College announces mandatory mask policy will be in place when students return

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College has announced that they will return to wearing masks when students come back to school on Jan. 10.
According to a news release, the college had been closely monitoring COVID-19 transmission rates in Mobile, and due to the rise in cases, they have decided that wearing masks will be required on campus starting Jan. 4.
Mask Requirements:
- Masks are requireed for meetings, indoor activities or in offices
- Masks are required in all campus dining areas and the cafeteria
- Masks are still required for St. Joseph Chapel and Sodality Chapel. This applies to mass, worship services, weddings and special events.
- The athletic conference still requires masks for attendees
The college also encouraged students to get vaccinated and will continue to offer testing and host vaccination clinics.