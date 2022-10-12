MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The new president at Spring Hill College was announced Wednesday making history for the institution.

Mary H. Van Brunt, PhD., has been named the college’s 39th President. Van Brunt will be the first female president in the school’s 200 years of operation.

Van Brunt has held many leadership positions within Catholic higher education institutions, including serving as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Gwynedd Mercy University and founding Academic Dean at Cabrini University. Van Brunt has 12 years of experience in the banking, securities and pharmaceutical industries.

This comes after E. Joseph Lee, PhD. announced his retirement in January 2022. Lee will be retiring from his position in December 2022.

I am delighted to have been chosen to lead Spring Hill College. I look forward to connecting with the Spring Hill community and carrying out the centuries-old Jesuit tradition of caring for the intellectual, spiritual and social growth of our future servant leaders. The mission coupled with the liberal arts education resonates with me and aligns with my Catholic faith and personal values. Mary H. Van Brunt, PhD.

Van Brunt will take over as the SHC president in January 2023.