MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three Spring Hill College alumni are showcasing the Port City in their newest film project, “The 251.”

Samm Brown, Demetrice Jones and Christian Jordan have teamed up to create the series.

“The 251” will feature “seven millennial socialites and entrepreneurs as they navigate the trials, passions and drama of their lives,” according to the Mobile Film Office.

News 5 sat down with the show’s producers to learn more about the project.

‘Real stories by real people’

“Our whole thing is real stories told by real people. And we very quickly decided to like, develop that and continue that going,” said Brown, executive producer and owner of Enhance Productions.

The show is set to showcase Mobile’s diversity.

For the whole interview, click the video below.

“I started in 2021 and I was basically like, I just had an idea where I wanted to make a show about millennials, a friend group of people who live in Mobile and who have stuff going on in the city and who would be a great representation to showcase diversity,” said Jones, the director and creative producer.

Featuring unsung heroes

Showcasing people with unique jobs in Mobile is also a key component of the show. They want people who live in Mobile to see all of the things that go on within the city.

“Some people in this group or in this cast, you might not see them on a regular basis and they may do different things that you might not do in the city,” Jones said. “There’s somebody who, like I said, he’s a philanthropist, that he does things for the City of Mobile. You may not even know that. You know, these things go on in the city of Mobile, but you can see that this happens.

“There’s an artist that we have. He does paint-and-sips in the city, he does all these different things and it’s like, okay, you didn’t even know that happens in the city.”

Coming to Royal K TV

The show also will feature area small businesses.

“We invited, you know, local businesses and local, like, event planners or coordinators or local talent to sponsor an episode or scene so that they can show what they’ve done too. And it allows them to be involved with the project a little bit more and allows them to contribute to the project in a way that doesn’t take away from the cast, that doesn’t take away from what the messages and that doesn’t take away from, you know, showcasing Mobile as Mobile, Alabama,” Brown said.

Filming will take place from December through the Mardi Gras season. Creators are still accepting sponsorships and the application can be found on the Enhance Production website.

The show will premiere on Royal K TV, a free streaming network that features reality TV shows, independent films, and trending music videos.

Later, it will be available to watch on Prime Video and Tubi TV.