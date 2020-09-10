Spring Hill College addresses concerns over spike in COVID-19 cases, three weeks into fall semester

Spring Hill College in Mobile is addressing concerns over a spike in COVID-19 cases just three weeks into fall semester.

At the end of the second week of students returning to campus, Spring Hill reported a total of 60 COVID-19 cases.

51 of those positive tests were from the week of August 31.

Kevin Abel, the Vice President of Student Affairs at Spring Hill, says after the spike in cases last week, the school did a lot to mitigate the spread such as isolating close contacts.

“We were very aggressive in isolating people who were considered close contacts to those positive cases. So we probably isolated more than we needed to,” says Abel.

Abel says the COVID-19, cases were linked to social activities on campus, stating community is a huge part of the culture at Spring Hill.

Since last week, Abel says there have only been three positive COVID-19 cases reported on campus which is a significant decrease. Two of those new cases are students and one is a faculty member.

In total, there are 81 people in isolation and four people have recovered.

Abel says within the next few days, students will start to be released from isolation once their quarantine is complete and they test negative for the coronavirus.

Spring Hill College set aside dorm rooms for isolation ahead of the school year in order to be prepared to handle a spike in cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases at Spring Hill College are updated on their website every Friday.

