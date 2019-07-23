Spring Grove murder case moves forward, help still needed identifying other suspects

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge has decided there is enough evidence in the case against Seth Bowick to send it to a Grand Jury.

Bowick is charged with murder in the death of Samuel Wilson III. Wilson was shot and killed in his driveway on Spring Grove West as he was trying to stop a group of people breaking into his wife’s car.

In court, a Mobile Police detective testified that a friend of Seth Bowick identified him as the person seen in surveillance video released following the murder.

The friend asked Bowick if he killed Wilson and Bowick responded, “he should have never come out of the house,” according to the detective’s testimony.

Bowick’s attorney argues there is no video showing his client committing the murder and there is no forensic evidence. The detective testified that evidence is still being processed.

Bowick is also charged with several counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle.

While the case against Bowick is moving forward, authorities are still asking for help identifying the other two suspects who are seen in this surveillance photo.

“Those people coming forward and telling the truth are what helps make this case possible,” said Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright.