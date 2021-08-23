Spotted: Gator enjoying glassy waters in Mobile Bay

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Bay is home to hundreds of marine species. One that can be seen on and in the water, the American Alligator.

A gator was spotted Monday morning on its commute around the bay. You can see the reptile from tip to tail swimming across the calm waters.

According to Outdoor Alabama, The American alligator is one of the largest reptiles in the world. Males can grow to 19 feet in length and weigh up to 900 pounds, while females tend to be somewhat smaller on average.

To report an alligator that is causing a problem: Call the local wildlife office at 251-626-5474.

Click here for Alligator Safety Tips