Spot of Tea taking extra steps in preparation for reopening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – While many restaurants across Alabama are opening their doors to dine-in guests once again, some are taking a day to prepare.

We paid a visit to Spot of Tea in downtown Mobile and spoke with them about what they are doing to prepare for reopening. They said they plan to start taking dine in guests on Tuesday and are adding their own guidelines for safety. For example they are spacing tables 10 feet apart instead of the recommended 6, limiting silverware,plates, cups and menus to single use only, expanding their sidewalk seating and are even checking the temperatures of their employees before each shift..

Spot of Tea owner Tony Moore says they are doing everything they can to make sure their guests feel safe when they are dining in. They have been down about 90% in sales, so they are ready to serve downtown Mobile once again even though they don’t expect large crowds. Moore says “We feel like with the spacing that we are doing it will match up with the amount of customer we are going to have because there are still a lot of people that are scared to come out and eat. We used to have full dining rooms especially on Saturday and Sunday. So we figure about 60% of the business with about 50% of the seating.”

Moore says they will also have sanitizing stations across the restaurant and employees will be wearing masks and gloves at all times.

