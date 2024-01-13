MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health shut down Spot of Tea in downtown Mobile, the business announced on Facebook on Friday.

“It grieves and angers me to announce we’re closed this weekend: the board of health has shut us down 3 times in the past 7 days,” the post read.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the purpose of the closing is “Failure to make corrections for a score below 75 within 48 hours.”

Spot of Tea Founder and President Anthony Moore said he was first notified on Dec. 27 by ADPH that his business would be inspected and shut down. An official with the department showed up at the Dauphin Street restaurant on Friday, Dec. 29.

Moore said he was given a handful of items to complete before the department would show up the following week on Jan. 5.

According to the ADPH website, that was the day the establishment was closed. However, the website reads how difficult it is to reopen an establishment.

“In most instances conditions are corrected and the establishment can reopen within a few hours,” the website states.

That has not been the case for Moore.

On Jan. 7, Moore sent a document to ADPH reading the 31 items that needed to be fixed to reopen the restaurant.

Moore said he had reached out on Thursday and Friday to ADPH for another inspection, but nobody ever answered him.

“I’m not trying to defend myself,” he said. “I’m trying to tell the truth.”

He said he will continue to reach out to the Alabama Department of Health until he can get another inspection, so he can reopen his restaurant.

News 5 reached out to the Alabama Department of Public Health but received no response.