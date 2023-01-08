PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Clotilda Descendants Association have announced the “Spirit of our Ancestors Film Festival” will be happening in Prichard at the end of January.

According to a Facebook post made by the organization, the film festival will show featured films about the Clotilda including:

Descendant (2022)

Afrikan by Way of American (2021)

Sweet Home Alabama: A Chief and his Protege (2021)

Surviving Clotilda (2021)

60 Minutes: Finding the Last Slave Ship (2020)

Clotilda Last American Slave Ship (2019)

Africatown, USA (2019)

The event will take place from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. It will be held at the A.J. Cooper Municipal Complex and is free to the public.