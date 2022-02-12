MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spirit of our Ancestors Festival continues this weekend. It starts Saturday at the Mobile Mobile County Training School at 10 am.

According to a post on TheClotildaStory:

This year’s event will feature the stories of slave ship Clotilda and Africatown being brought to life in a short stage highlight titled“ An Ocean in My Bones,” developed by playwright and award-winning director Terrence Spivey.

The roughly 45-minute one-act highlight is a precursor to the full-length stage play that will world premiere in Mobile, February 2024.

The Clotilda story has been getting even more attention in 2022. The new documentary “Clotida: Last American Slave Ship” debuted on National Geographic last week. Netflix and the Obama production company Higher Ground acquired the film documentary ‘Descendant’ following its debut at the Sundance film festival. The film is directed by Mobile native Margaret Brown and is also co-produced by the director of African American Studies at the University of South Alabama Dr. Kern Jackson.