“Spirit of Our Ancestors” Festival goes virtual for 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An annual event honoring the lives and legacy connected to the last slave ship to come to America is going online this year. The annual “Spirit of our Ancestors” Festival will be held via Zoom later today.

It’s happening at 1 pm. You can register here. The event is usually a large gathering for Africatown descendants. This year it will be entirely online. The keynote speaker will be a UK researcher who has uncovered information about two women from the Clotilda who outlived Cudjo Lewis. Lewis was believed to be the last survivor since his death in 1935.