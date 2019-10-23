Spirit Airlines orders up to 100 A320neo Family aircraft, could be assembled in Mobile

(WKRG) — After signing a Memorandum of Understanding for the U.S.-based airline with Airbus, Spirit Airlines plans to order up to 100 A320neo Family aircraft; including a mixture of A319neo, A320neo, and A321neo.

The A320neo Family aircraft is comprised of the latest technologies, offering 20% reduced fuel burn and 50 percent less noise compared previously dated aircraft.

News 5 reached out to Airbus to verify if the aircraft would be assembled in Mobile. But Airbus says they could not confirm if the aircraft would be assembled locally.

According to an Airbus spokesperson, “Airbus does not do specific production planning that far in advance. It’s anticipated that a significant number of the aircraft would be produced in Mobile.”

Spirit expresses this event to be a major milestone for their company in helping to expand their reach across the U.S., Latina America, and the Caribbean.

“The Airbus A320 Family has been a strong platform for the remarkable success of Spirit over the past several years,” says Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer. “The ongoing, enthusiastic spirit the airline demonstrates in our A320neo Family is most rewarding, and we look forward to playing a part in the Spirit team’s continued growth for many, many years to come.”

The Spirit team looks forward to conducting business with Airbus and finalizing their agreement.