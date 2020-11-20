VIDEO: Large 40-foot sperm whale spotted near Weeks Bay

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – James West was boating with a friend Thursday afternoon when he spotted something in the distance.

“It was unbelievable I couldn’t believe it. Everybody said you need to go play the lottery because you hit the magical number because it’s unheard of that a whale would ever be sighted in Mobile Bay,” he said.

He was fishing south of Weeks Bay when he saw what looked like a dolphin near the shore.

“We noticed a couple humps in the water and a lot of birds,” said West.

As he got closer he could see a large sperm whale in shallow water, struggling and in need of help.

“They said that it had lost a lot of weight and was discolored and we noticed yesterday that it was moving very lethargically. It just seemed like it was in trouble. It was a shame to see such a magnificent creature in such distress yesterday,” West added, after contacting Fish & Wildlife officials Thursday.

He kept his distance while recording the entire ordeal on his cell phone. Fish & Wildlife officials spent Friday morning searching for the whale. West says it was double the size of his 21-foot boat.

“I just couldn’t believe the size of it. I was so excited to actually see a whale, but at the same time I was very disappointed and very sad to see that happening to that whale,” he said.

