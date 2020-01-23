Special Spectator fundraiser at Moe’s bbq downtown help USA Children’s hospital patients attend Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Special Spectator, a month-profit organization that helps children get VIP experiences, will host patients from the USA Children’s and Woman’s Hospital at the 2020 Senior Bowl.
Tonight from 6-9 p.m at Moe’s Orginal bbq in downtown Mobile is hosting the event. Tickets are $50 and all of the proceeds go towards the children. It will feature delicious food and live music from Ryan Balthrop. There will also be silent auctions.
News 5 Colleen Peterson met with, Beth Abston, from the USA Children’s and woman’s hospital.
She explained, “It means a lot to these families for a lot of these families their lives changed drastically and this weekend really gives them a chance to really be a family again.”
