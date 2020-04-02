Special-needs teen treated to birthday parade

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A special-needs teen was treated to a birthday “parade” Thursday.

Michelle Davis posted on Facebook that her son, who is autistic, is turning 18 Thursday, and she asked for people to drive by her home and honk their horns.

