MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A special election to fill the seat of now-former Mobile City Councilman Scott Jones will probably be in late July. A resolution to declare July 25th the date of a special election will be on the Mobile City Council’s agenda Tuesday.

The resolution also sets a runoff date for August 22nd. Depending on the number of candidates and a relatively low voter turnout this race could go to a runoff.

Jones resigned in protest last Tuesday over the city’s continued support of AltaPointe. He’s continued to ask for the CEO of the mental health provider to step down following a jury awarding $7 million to the family of a young man who was sexually assaulted at BayPointe Children’s Psychiatric Hospital in November 2019. Jones said he felt the mayor “politically stabbed” him in the back over the AltaPointe issue.