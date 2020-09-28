Special education returns to classrooms in Mobile, district begins welcoming students back in phases

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System began welcoming students back to the classroom on Monday.

The first students to return were self-contained special education students.

Callahan School, a school for the blind and deaf, greeted their students who they haven’t seen in-person since March.

“Distance learning over the computer has not been optimal for these special needs students so I’m grateful they are sending these kids back so they can be in the classroom and have the hands on learning,” said Amy Hess, the Mobility Specialist at Callahan School.

The return to in-person learning was delayed because of the coronavirus and Hurricane Sally.

Special education students were originally scheduled to go back to school on September 14.

Because of the hurricane, the school system modified the schedule and pushed everything back two weeks.

Special education students will be the only group of students going back to the classroom this week.

Every Monday for the next few weeks, MCPSS will phase different grade levels back into the classroom.

Each student has the option of continuing with remote instruction or returning to school on this new schedule:

Monday, September 28: Students who receive special-education services and who were scheduled to return on the 14th may return on this date. These students have been contacted by the MCPSS Division of Special Services. (All of students with special needs who have not yet been contacted may return with their grade level as listed below).

Monday, October 5: Students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, 1st grade, 6th grade and 9th grade, may return to school if they opt to do so.

Monday, October 12: Students in 2nd grade, 3rd grade, 4th grade, 7th grade, and 11th grade, may return to school if they opt to do so.

Monday, October 19: Students in 5th grade, 8th grade, 10th grade and 12th grade, may return to school if they opt to do so.

Students returning to the classroom will be required to wear their uniform and a mask.

MCPSS says the masks don’t have to match their uniform, but they must be appropriate and be free from any political stance.

The feeding program for MCPSS also resumed on Monday.

