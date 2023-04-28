SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A big announcement Friday introduces a renewable diesel facility at a plant in Saraland.

About a year ago, Vertex Energy bought the old Shell Refinery plant. Friday, they introduced their newest expansion – Alabama’s first soybean-based renewable diesel fuel facility.

The plant will manufacture fuel using a process called “hydrogen treating” which turns soybean oil into diesel. People at Vertex say it burns cleaner and has lower carbon emissions than regular diesel fuel.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey visited the Saraland plant for the ribbon cutting. She called this $115 million project a milestone for the state.

“The bottom line is they are building a plant unlike any other in Alabama,” said Governor Ivey. “Renewable diesel fuel will go a long way to improving the environment so we’re real proud of what vertex is doing for our state and for this community.”

Vertex officials say they hope to produce nearly 8,000 barrels of fuel a day in the first phase and twice that amount in the second.

Their expansion has saved more than 200 jobs. Managers at Vertex hope to create even more positions as they begin to produce greater amounts of fuel.

“100% of our employees retained their employment. We transferred everyone from Shell over to Vertex,” said Vertex site manager, Wes Mock. “We’ve operated the refinery in its current form with no material changes aside from the investment that we’ve made bringing capital to the region to construct a renewable diesel unit.”

The fully organic fuel produced there is said to be safer for the environment and it can be used by anyone who uses regular diesel fuel.

“It’s what’s called a drop in fuel,” said Mock. “You can put it in an F-250 or a tractor or semi-truck. It looks chemically identical to normal ultra-low sulfur diesel that’s sold at a pump, It’s just made with the different feedstock.”

Right now, the renewable fuel isn’t available to use in our area. It will initially be shipped to California.

“California has its own program that gives additional incentives into diesel of this type being used there,” said Mock. “We fully expect those programs to transgress into other regions and areas.”

Vertex says they have hopes of working with Alabama farmers to produce the soybeans for this project.