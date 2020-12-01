Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade canceled

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade for 2020 has been canceled.
The parade was set to take place Saturday, December 5th at 10:30 a.m. in Tillman’s Corner. This is the latest Christmas parade to be canceled as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state of Alabama.
The Chamber of Commerce posted the cancelation to their website, WKRG News 5 has reached out for more information.
