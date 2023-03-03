MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — South Sounds Music and Arts Festival announced their 2023 lineup, with Tank and the Bangas headlining. The festival comes to downtown Mobile March 30 to April 2.

43 artists from the southeast will perform on three stages over the weekend, according to a Festival post on Facebook.

Here’s the full lineup:

Tank and the Bangas

Jojo Hermann of Widespread Panic

Susto

12Eleven

Aden Paul and the Silver Spades

Alfred Banks

Babe Club

Bankhead Boys

Blackwater Brass Band

Bit Brigade

Dinny Skip

Disco Lemonade

D.R.E.A.D.

Equal Creatures

Goodwin Rainer

Humidity Freak

Jesse Cotton Stone

Kat Deal

Letrainiump

McKinley Dixon

Monk Tunnel

Mummy Cats

Nanfalia

Phil J

Rufus McBlack

Saints Social

Saxkixave

Shaheed & DJ Supreme

Steve Kelly

Symone French and The Trouille Troupe

The Sh-Booms

Tim OG

Trash Panda

Valleyfire

Yeah Probably

Zach Edwards and the Medicine

Kickoff parties will feature: