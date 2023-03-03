MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — South Sounds Music and Arts Festival announced their 2023 lineup, with Tank and the Bangas headlining. The festival comes to downtown Mobile March 30 to April 2.
43 artists from the southeast will perform on three stages over the weekend, according to a Festival post on Facebook.
Here’s the full lineup:
- Tank and the Bangas
- Jojo Hermann of Widespread Panic
- Susto
- 12Eleven
- Aden Paul and the Silver Spades
- Alfred Banks
- Babe Club
- Bankhead Boys
- Blackwater Brass Band
- Bit Brigade
- Dinny Skip
- Disco Lemonade
- D.R.E.A.D.
- Equal Creatures
- Goodwin Rainer
- Humidity Freak
- Jesse Cotton Stone
- Kat Deal
- Letrainiump
- McKinley Dixon
- Monk Tunnel
- Mummy Cats
- Nanfalia
- Phil J
- Rufus McBlack
- Saints Social
- Saxkixave
- Shaheed & DJ Supreme
- Steve Kelly
- Symone French and The Trouille Troupe
- The Sh-Booms
- Tim OG
- Trash Panda
- Valleyfire
- Yeah Probably
- Zach Edwards and the Medicine
Kickoff parties will feature:
- Matthew Logan Vasquez of Delta Spirit and Middle Brothers
- The Coursing
- Empty Hands
- Knives
- Kill the Imposter
- Resistor
- Son of a Gun