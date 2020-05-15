South Mobile County fire burns more than a thousand acres

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Forestry Commission tells News 5, as of Friday morning, the fire off Bellingrath Road near Deakle Road has burned more than 1,000 acres.

Crews are preparing to go back out again to continue to try to get the fire contained.

Foresters tell News 5 the fire is in a swamp area, and there is a lot of fuel in there for the blaze, like grass and brush, and the wet area makes it difficult for their machines to maneuver in.

Three helicopters, two from ALEA, one from the Alabama National Guard, have been out dropping water on the fire, trying to help extinguish the flames. Fire departments have been out making sure homes stay safe as the blaze gets closer.

The fire started on Tuesday near Bellingrath and Deakle Road, strong winds have pushed the wildfire further north.

LATEST STORIES: