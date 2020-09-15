South Mobile County braces for flooding as Sally approaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Those in South Mobile County are bracing for flooding as Hurricane Sally approaches the coast. On Monday, Dauphin Island mayor Jeff Collier urged residents and visitors to evacuate ahead of the storm. The Causeway is now closed.
Chad Petri was live near Fowl River this morning, seeing the waters rise as he was reporting on air. Any damage reports have not yet been shared but are expected as the sun rises.
It is always recommended never to wade in flood waters as there could objects that can cause serious injuries submerged.
