MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A major roadway in Mobile will be closed to through traffic starting today. The construction on McGregor Avenue is going to last two years, not just a couple of months. We’re talking about a street that hooks together a major shopping center, and several homes and connects South McGregor to two of the biggest roadways in Mobile.

This project stretches from Airport Boulevard to Dauphin Street, that’s about three-quarters of a mile. There’s a lot of work to be done. They’re adding a center turn lane and trying to make traffic move smoother around the shopping center. They’re relocating a large gas main. They’re adding sidewalks. The city is also replacing an old bridge at the bottom of the hill. At the top of the hill, they plan on building a roundabout at Dauphin and McGregor.

The total cost of $ 23 million–80% from federal funds.

“These are federal dollars and local dollars being reinvested back into the community to modernize the routes, make them safer, make them more pedestrian friendly. And hopefully, they and we end up with a project that everybody can be proud of,” said City Engineer Nick Amberger. The project has been in development for 15 years. “It has long been on the Mobile MPO’s list of projects for capacity to solve capacity issues, and that’s what we’re doing. And we’re trying to thread the needle between, you know, it being a residential street and it also being a major thoroughfare.” The big takeaway–if you don’t live here or need to shop here, don’t drive through here. They’re encouraging people to use alternate routes like University Boulevard and or I-65 to get north and south between Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street.

City officials say they’ve reached out to every stakeholder and homeowner to make sure they know what’s coming and how to work around it, although some people who live and drive around there say they’re not looking forward to the long inconvenience. For more information on the construction project click here.