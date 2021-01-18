South hosts “Week of Unity and Service” in honor of MLK Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With today being MLK day, the University of South Alabama is hosting a “Week of Unity and Service” to honor Martin Luther King Jr.‘s legacy and memory.

There are three main events planned. The first is this Thursday, January 21, and is an equal justice across generations virtual panel discussion. Tory Sanders, a University of South Alabama student, explains that it is going to be a productive conversation aimed at looking at what we can do to promote equality. MORE: https://southserves.southalabama.edu/need/detail/?need_id=560272

South is also collecting food and hygiene items to donate to the homeless in our area through this Friday, January 22. You can either have your donations shipped through an Amazon wishlist or drop them off at the university. MORE: https://southserves.southalabama.edu/need/detail/?need_id=558251

The final event will be next week Tuesday, January 26. This will be a virtual film screening and discussion of “Never been a Time” which is a documentary that discusses the East St. Louis riots. Mega Piracha, a University of South Alabama student adds, “Professor Denise Ward Brown will be there, who filmed the documentary, and we are offering streaming of the film beforehand. So everyone is welcome to watch the film beforehand and then come and discuss.” MORE: https://southserves.southalabama.edu/need/detail/?need_id=560531

The student leaders feel that it is important to have these difficult discussions to be able to move forward as a community. Sanders explains, “These are the kinds of things we really need to be doing. Just to make where we live a better place honestly.”

More information can be found by scanning the QR codes on the poster below or clicking the links above.