MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Alabama Jaguars are set to travel to New Orleans for a week one matchup with the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave on Saturday night.

Ahead of the game, the Jaguars released a video on Twitter of their uniforms for the primetime matchup, and the message on the back of the helmets is almost certainly a shot at the reigning Cotton Bowl Champs.

The back of the helmet reads: “Home of Mardi Gras”

Although New Orleans is well known for its Mardi Gras festivities, Mobilians are proud to claim their city is home to the nation’s first Mardi Gras celebration.

Mobile is proud of its Mardi Gras heritage and claims the first official Carnival celebration in the United States. It was started in 1703 by Frenchman Nicholas Langlois when Mobile was the capital of French Louisiana.

With Tulane coming into the season in the AP Top 25 after a 12-2 season capped off with a Cotton Bowl victory over Heisman winner Caleb Williams and USC, this game was already big for South Alabama and the rest of the group of five schools.

South Alabama, coming off a 10-3 season in head coach Kane Wommack’s second season, is looking for similar success that Tulane had a season ago.

The “Home of Mardi Gras” message just makes the matchup in the Big Easy that much more enticing.