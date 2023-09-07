MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Alabama Jaguars football team is set to host Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday afternoon for their first home game of the season.

On Wednesday, the team unveiled their uniforms ahead of the matchup via Twitter.

The Jaguars’ helmets and gloves feature the stars and stripes of the United States’ flag. The uniform release comes ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Monday.

South Alabama’s colors are already resemble the colors of the nation’s flag, but these uniforms add an extra touch.

The Jaguars will kickoff against Southeastern Louisiana Saturday at 4 p.m.