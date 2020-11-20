South Alabama graduate cast in new movie set to debut Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A graduate of South Alabama’s Passage Program, Benjamin Pelham is in a new movie called “Embattled” that debuts Friday!

The movie, filmed in Birmingham, stars Stephen Dorff of “True Detective” and “Blade.” It’s the story of a young MMA figther who wants to follow in his famous father’s footsteps.

“Embattled” will be streaming on Netflix, YouTube, and appearing in select theaters.

