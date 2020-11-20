South Alabama graduate cast in new movie set to debut Friday

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A graduate of South Alabama’s Passage Program, Benjamin Pelham is in a new movie called “Embattled” that debuts Friday!

The movie, filmed in Birmingham, stars Stephen Dorff of “True Detective” and “Blade.” It’s the story of a young MMA figther who wants to follow in his famous father’s footsteps.

“Embattled” will be streaming on Netflix, YouTube, and appearing in select theaters.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories