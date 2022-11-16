MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An associate professor at the University of South Alabama was awarded the 2022 Mayer Mitchell Award for Excellence in Cancer Research and awarded $10,000, according to a press release from USA Health.

Aishawarya Prakash, Ph.D, is an associate professor in the USA Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine and is the head of the structural biology facility at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute. Prakash also serves as the vice president of the Faculty Assembly and is a member of the Graduate Council.

The $10,000 award is “presented annually to a promising scientist at the Mitchell Cancer Institute upon the recommendation of a faculty committee.”

The award began in 2009 by USA Trustee Arlene Mitchell. This is to honor her late husband, Mayer Mitchell, a “formative figure in the establishment of the MCI.”

“Dr. Prakash is very deserving of this award. She is a diligent and innovative researcher who also is committed to mentoring and educating young scientists at the Whiddon College of Medicine,” said John V. Marymont, M.D., M.B.A., dean of the Whiddon College of Medicine and vice president for medical affairs.

Prakash joined the MCI in 2016 and has focused her research on “environmental agents that induce DNA damage and their impact on cancer formation and progression.”

“We are grateful to have Dr. Prakash at the MCI, where her bright and positive disposition as well as her many contributions to all aspects of academic success are felt on a daily basis,” said Martin J. Heslin, M.D., MSHA, executive director of the MCI.

Prakash earned her Ph.D. in cancer biology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2010.