MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — South Alabama is off to a hot start this season after a blowout win over Nichols State Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Now the Jags face their first road test at Central Michigan.

South starting quarterback Carter Bradley is familiar with playing against the Chips, having spent the last four years at Toledo.

“Yeah it’s exciting I’ve been there before, I have been there twice. I started there as a red shirt freshman my first time, but I’m going in there just like any other game that I would. It’s a road game and it’s always a little bit more difficult. I feel like it’s a great challenge for us. Something that we are excited about, I know the other guys will be, so go in there and prepare like any other game,” said Bradley.

“Carter obviously being in the MAC and playing against Central Michigan in the past I think is an advantage. Being there and knowing what to expect from your quarterback, experience is a huge advantage, right? It’s an advantage for us going into year two in the Sun Belt. Our coordinators understand the expectations and know what to expect from most teams,” said Jags head coach Kane Wommack.

Despite putting nearly 50 points on the board against Nicholls State, South offensive coordinator Major Applewhite says there’s some mistakes that need to be addressed early this week.

“We wanted to play clean and we did not play clean. We had way too many penalties, holding penalties and receiving penalties,” said Applewhite. “I had a penalty not getting our offense out on the field. We did not play clean and convert on situations. On some short yardage situations I thought we did well, I thought we did well in the red area. We did not do well on third down, so there are some things we need to go back and focus on.”

South Alabama kicks off against Central Michigan at noon Saturday.