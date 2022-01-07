South Alabama men’s basketball cancels upcoming game

Basketball (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Saturday’s game between Coastal Carolina and the University of South Alabama’s men’s basketball team has been canceled.

The game was canceled due to COVID-19 and multiple injuries of team members. The Sun Belt Conference said the game will be ruled a no-contest and will not be rescheduled.

Spectators who already have tickets to Saturday’s game will automatically get a refund if the ticket was bought for that single game. If the spectator is a season ticket holder, they can redeem their unused ticket to use at any other home game.

The Jaguar’s next game will be Thursday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. on USA’s campus. The game is set to be broadcast on ESPN2.

