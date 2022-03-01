MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local history professor who’s been teaching Russian and Eastern European history at the University of South Alabama since the 1990s is keeping a close eye on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



Professor Mara Kozelsky says she believes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has a lot to do with the modern attack on democratic institutions happening around the world.

Kozelsky says Thursday’s invasion probably has a lot to do with Vladimir Putin throwing around his power, and the access to resources with Ukraine including waterways and ports.

“Were Russia to advance into Ukraine…Ukraine would lose all of the freedoms that they have been building for over 30 years,” stated Kozelsky.

The history professor says Ukraine is a Sovern-Democratic State that immerged following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Since then, Ukraine has developed a free press, free elections, and freedom of religion.

Ukraine building a strong democracy, which is a government that Putin is against.

Kozelsky states that because Putin believes Ukraine is smaller and less powerful, he wants to seek full control.

“Democracy in Russia has weakened under Putin in the last 10-15 years. In Ukraine, Democracy has strengthened,” says Kozelsky. “In Russian contrast, we have seen an erosion of all these rights. We have seen decent suppressed… we have seen censorship appressed… we have seen many Christian groups prosecuted.”

Kozelsky says it is hard to tell how this will unfold because Ukrainians don’t want any part of Russia’s attack on their democracy. Kozelsky says she believes Ukrainians are willing to fight to keep their freedoms.

“The consensus is Ukrainians are digging their heels in, and that they are ready for a long fight,” said Kozelsky. “What will be Putin’s off-ramp…if he’s seeing this is bigger conflict than he thought…he was thinking he would move into Ukraine…chip into Ukraine quietly and it would be over in a week and Russia would have that space.”

Kozelsky says the issue between Russia and Ukraine will cause a challenge to NATO, create a global issue, and will impact local economies– including cyber security and gas prices.