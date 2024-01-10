MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With Nick Saban retiring from Alabama, who is the best football coach in the state?

The University of South Alabama Football Team took to X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, to answer that question.

A Wednesday afternoon post includes a picture of Jags head coach Kane Wommack captioned: “The best college football coach in the state of Alabama.”

University of South Alabama Football Coach Kane Wommack, left, and Alabama head football coach Nick Saban.

Wommack is 22-16 in his tenure at South and is the first coach in program history to lead the team to consecutive bowl wins after the Jags won the 68 Ventures Bowl in dominating fashion against Eastern Michigan.

Meanwhile, the Auburn Tigers boast Hugh Freeze, headed into his second year on the plains. He finished his first season 6-7 with a loss to Maryland in the 2023 TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Jacksonville State’s Rich Rodriguez is a name that floats under the radar as well after he’s made numerous stops, including Arizona, Michigan, and West Virginia, before becoming the Gamecocks coach.

Rodriguez captured his second straight 9-win season with JSU in the program’s first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham hired Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer as head coach to help rebuild the program after Bill Clark resigned ahead of the 2022 season.

Dilfer and the Blazers finished 4-8 in 2023.

So far, reaction to the Jaguars’ tweet is overwhelmingly positive, by X standards.

It has 304 likes and 21 comments as of the time of this writing.

A post on that platform is “ratioed” if it has more comments than likes, which means X users mostly disagree with the post.

Still, comments on the post are mixed.

“Too soon jaguars twitter,” one user wrote.

“Wow,” said another.