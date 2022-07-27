NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) — South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack was no longer a new face in New Orleans Wednesday afternoon for the Sun Belt Conference media days. Wommack enters his second year as head coach of the Jaguars looking to put a 5-7 record in 2021 behind him.

Before taking over the Jaguars program, Wommack spent 10 years in various roles spanning over seven different teams. Wommack was the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach for Indiana before moving to USA ahead of the 2021 season.

“In some ways the role of a head coach in year one does change in year two simply because you have constantly cast vision for what the program needs to look like now. It’s about maintaining that vision, but also the accountability day in and day out in the fine details that it takes to accomplish that vision,” Wommack told WKRG News 5.

Senior receiver Jalen Wayne, a Spanish Fort high school alumni, spoke to News 5 and said he is “ready” to fill the void in the receiver room left by Jalen Tolbert. Tolbert was selected No. 88 overall in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft to the Dallas Cowboys. Wayne ranked second in all receiver categories behind Tolbert in the 2021 season.

“As far as the expectations, it’s still the same as last year, I just want to get us a ring really bad,” said Wayne. “I was already familiar before he got here, but he makes everything feel comfortable and then all of us working together and showing this LEO mentality is getting us way better really fast.”

LEO is the Jaguars motto for the 2022-23 season, which starts with the coaching staff and trickles down to everyone in the facility and the athletes.

‘LEO’ means Love Each Other

Senior defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. stressed the family atmosphere and the bonds created with Wommack and all his teammates.

“It just shows you how much he cares about the program and the players themselves, like he said it’s not a family, it’s a business,” said Luter Jr. “But we should operate as a family so that is the biggest thing. Coach Kane [Wommack], he is a really good guy all about bonding with each and everyone of us.”

The Jaguars open the season Sept. 3 against Nicholls at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. at 4 p.m. CT. It’s “parents weekend,” according to the team schedule.

Here is a look at the full 2022-23 South Alabama football schedule:

Opponent Location Date/Time/TV Nicholls Hancock Whitney Stadium Sept. 3/4 p.m./ESPN+ at Central Michigan Mount Pleasant, Mich. Sept. 10/12 p.m./ESPN+ at UCLA Los Angeles, Calif. Sept. 17/1 p.m./Pac 12 Network Louisiana Tech Hancock Whitney Stadium Sept. 24/TBA at Louisiana Lafayette, La. Oct. 1/TBA ULM Hancock Whitney Stadium Oct. 15/TBA Troy Hancock Whitney Stadium Thursday Oct. 20/6:30 p.m./ESPNU at Arkansas State Jonesboro, Ark. Oct. 29 TBA at Georgia Southern Statesboro, Ga. Nov. 5/TBA Texas State Hancock Whitney Stadium Nov. 12/TBA at Southern Miss Hattiesburg, Miss. Nov. 19/TBA Old Dominion Hancock Whitney Stadium Nov. 26/TBA Sun Belt Conference Championship TBA Dec.3/TBA