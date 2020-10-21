South Alabama cuts Spring Break holiday from 2021 calendar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spring Break Holiday has been dropped from the Spring 2021 calendar on The University of South Alabama’s (USA) website.

USA sent the following notice to students and staff Wednesday.

Dear USA Students, Faculty and Staff, The University continues to explore ways that we can adjust our operations to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission on our campus. As part of these changes, USA is making the following modifications to the academic calendar for spring 2021: Classes will begin on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 (a week later than originally scheduled). There will be no spring break during the spring 2021 semester. These changes, and all relevant dates (registration, payment, etc.), can be found on the updated spring 2021 Academic Calendar website. Andrea M. Kent, Ph.D. Interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Tony G. Waldrop, Ph.D. President Letter sent to WKRG News 5 from Lance Crawford

To view the full academic calendar click here.

LATEST STORIES: