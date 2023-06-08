MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Representatives from the Mobile County Public Schools System and the City of Mobile are in discussions for MCPSS to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium for $1, sources close to the situation tell WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli. The two sides met Thursday to discuss the agreement.

A plan is being put into place that will include MCPSS and the City of Mobile to each spend $10 million over the next 10 years on Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The discussions also include a long term plan of building a $40 million sportsplex-like facility for MCPSS schools. No further information on what the sportsplex entails was immediately available.

Discussions are ongoing and WKRG is told this is expected to be on the city agenda as soon as next week.

This comes soon after MCPSS built four on-campus high school football stadiums for LeFlore, Vigor, Davidson and B.C. Rain. Sources tell WKRG that MCPSS will still build an on-campus stadium for Williamson High School. The expectation is for Ladd-Peebles to serve as the home field for Murphy High School. News 5 will continue to follow this story.

This is a developing story.