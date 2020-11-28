Soul Kitchen hosts event in honor of late musician

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local musicians and music lovers plan to gather Sunday, November 29th at Soul Kitchen in Mobile for a Movember fundraiser in honor of Jacob Sheppard Hall.

Hall, a band member of Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet, died unexpectedly in August at the age of 23. The Honky Tonk MoDown is spearheaded by Jacob’s brother, John Hall, who is the drummer for The Red Clay Strays.

Both bands will perform, as will Red & The Revelers. Tickets are ten dollars and guests can purchase raffle tickets to win prizes donated by local businesses. For more information, go to https://honkytonkmodown.bpt.me.

