MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he allegedly shot his father during an argument.

Officials said officers were called to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive after receiving a report about a person who was shot. When officers arrived they found out that the victim and his son were involved in a physical altercation. During the altercation, the son shot the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a life-threatening injury. Jamichael Brown, 25, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.