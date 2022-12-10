MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he allegedly shot his father during an argument.
Officials said officers were called to the 1000 block of Vista Bonita Drive after receiving a report about a person who was shot. When officers arrived they found out that the victim and his son were involved in a physical altercation. During the altercation, the son shot the victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital for a life-threatening injury. Jamichael Brown, 25, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault.
The victim’s condition is currently unknown.
