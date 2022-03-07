MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A son charged with murdering his mother back in 2020 is now entering a blind plea for the woman’s death.

Kevin Carter was charged for the murder of 55-year-old DeAnna Goddard. Goddard was found dead in her home in July of 2020 at the Crossings at Pinebrook apartments.

Carter will now enter a blind plea, which means Carter will plead guilty to the charges, but the sentencing is decided by a judge.

In most cases, defendants enter a plea bargain, which means both the prosecution and defense have entered into an agreement. Typically, the defendant pleads guilty and in return, an agreement is made to reduce their sentencing.

In Carter’s case, it will be in the hands of a judge. Sentencing will be held May 23, 2022.