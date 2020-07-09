Son of the South: Excerpts of our interview with civil rights activist Bob Zellner

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For six decades Bob Zellner has been fighting for civil rights. He was on the front-lines during the 1960s. Zellner was beaten by a racist mob in McComb, Ms during a march of black students.

He continued organizing efforts throughout the decade as the first white field secretary for the Student Non-violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).

A new movie tells the story of part of his experiences. ‘Son of the South,’ produced by Spike Lee and directed by Montgomery native Barry Alexander Brown, is expected to be released later this year.

Today, at 81, Zellner continues to be active and speak about civil rights. See our story on Zellner here.

LATEST STORIES: