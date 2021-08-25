Son charged with stabbing father to death, say Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A son was arrested Tuesday night after Mobile Police say he stabbed his father to death.

Mobile Police officers responded to a multiple stabbing call at 9:48 Tuesday night, according to a news release.

Police said the victim, Joshua Clark Bown, 47, “sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.”

Police arrested Jagger Clark, 21, at the scene. According to the release, Clark is Brown’s son.

Clark was transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder.

