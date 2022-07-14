MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother and son arrested Monday had bond hearings Thursday morning. The mother faces charges for allegedly hiding her son, who was wanted on charges related to a June 19 incident during which he allegedly ran over another another man with a vehicle and hit the man with a hammer.

Ryan Holmes, who was charged with attempted murder after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said he “intentionally” ran over another man on Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway, was denied bond for the attempted murder charge. MCSO said Holmes hit the man with a vehicle, then got out of the vehicle and hit the man with a hammer.

Pamela Holmes, who deputies said was hiding her son since June 19 and attempted to get away from deputies on July 11, was granted a $3,000 bond, $2,500 for hindering prosecution in the first degree and $500 for attempting to elude.

The arraignments for the mother and son are set for July 25, according to a Twitter post from the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.