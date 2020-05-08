Some University of South Alabama employees to face pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
university of south alabama usa campus_114986

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some employees at the University of South Alabama will face pay cuts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university released the following statement:

As a result of current and anticipated budgetary shortfalls related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of South Alabama has implemented several temporary cost-saving measures, including a temporary freeze on promotions and new hires, as well as a four-month temporary 4.5% reduction in pay for certain University administrative, staff and faculty employees whose salaries are $30,000 or more. Employees who are subject to the temporary pay reduction are eligible to receive four additional paid personal days. 

These temporary measures were implemented after University leadership conducted a careful and thorough analysis of University personnel and operations. The cost reductions are designed to address a portion of the expected budget shortfall while minimizing, to the extent possible, the impact on our employees.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories