Some University of South Alabama employees to face pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some employees at the University of South Alabama will face pay cuts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university released the following statement:

As a result of current and anticipated budgetary shortfalls related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of South Alabama has implemented several temporary cost-saving measures, including a temporary freeze on promotions and new hires, as well as a four-month temporary 4.5% reduction in pay for certain University administrative, staff and faculty employees whose salaries are $30,000 or more. Employees who are subject to the temporary pay reduction are eligible to receive four additional paid personal days. These temporary measures were implemented after University leadership conducted a careful and thorough analysis of University personnel and operations. The cost reductions are designed to address a portion of the expected budget shortfall while minimizing, to the extent possible, the impact on our employees.

