Some Mardi Gras floats to be displayed on Fat Tuesday in Mardi Gras Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Even though there will not be parades this year, the City of Mobile will be closing streets in the entertainment district of Downtown Mobile for celebrations on Fat Tuesday. On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, Dauphin Street will be closed from S. Washington Avenue to Royal Street as will all through streets that run between Dauphin Street and St. Francis and Government streets in this same area.

Though some streets will be closed, officers from the Mobile Police Officers will be stationed at each blocked off area in order to accommodate those who work Downtown. Officers will be wearing face coverings and maintaining proper social distancing. A full map of the street closures is attached to this email.

“Even though there will be fewer organized events due to COVID-19, we know Mardi Gras is an important cultural holiday and many people will still want to come downtown, celebrate and support our local businesses,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Closing these streets will allow us to better manage the crowd and allow more space for social distancing in open, outdoor spaces. It all also allow for easier compliance with guidelines set by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).”



Government Street will also be closed East of the Bankhead Tunnel so pedestrians can easily access Mardi Gras Park. In addition to the Mardi Gras Tree and the display set up by Bellingrath Gardens, the City of Mobile has worked with several parading organizations that want to display an emblem float or some kind of float representing their organizations around Mardi Gras Park during the Fat Tuesday celebrations.



The City of Mobile will be releasing more information about Fat Tuesday events closer to February 16.