Some honor veterans in early celebration

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Veterans Day is a time of celebration and honor for those who serve our country and some in Mobile County celebrated a bit early.

Serenity Funeral Homes held its inaugural Veteran’s Day celebration on Sunday at their main location in Theodore. Veterans and their families gather to unveil a tribute garden and, of course, to commemorate the holiday.

Karlos Finely, a Mobile Municipal Judge and 4th generation veteran gave a speech during the services, centering around the idea that Freedom isn’t free. He said, “We must never forget our veterans who have served. Veteran’s Day to me represents the foundation on which my life has been built. When you become a veteran you look back over the experience you’ve had in the military and you realize of all that you have put into it doesn’t compare to what you got out.”

Barbara Lofton with Serenity says holding this event has always been on their hearts, “We needed to hold it for the community and of course to observe Veterans Day itself and we were just very proud and happy that people participated.”

The families of those veterans are also being honored for their sacrifice, Finley said, “it is as agonizing for that family wondering what their veteran is doing, where their veteran is, and what harm they may be encountering. So the families of veterans serve right alongside with the service member.”



