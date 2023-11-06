MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some streets in the downtown Mobile area will be closed Tuesday for an “external filming production.”

Mobile Police officials said the roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The roads included are Dauphin Street and all of the side streets between Conti Street and St. Francis Street.

Conti Street and St. Francis Street will remain open.

During the closure:

Eastbound traffic on Dauphin Street and affected side streets will be restricted between N. Franklin Street and S. Jefferson Street.

Eastbound traffic can still use Washington Avenue without interruption.

Mobile Police will be helping with traffic flow during the closure.