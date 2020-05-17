Some Alabama churches slowly return to in-person services with restrictions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some Alabama churches held their first in-person Sunday services in two months, days after the governor’s safer at home order allowed some places to reopen with new limits. We have a look at some measures a Mobile church is taking to resume indoor services.

It starts outside. Pathway Church on Moffett Road in west Mobile started with online tickets so they’d know how many people would worship in-person. Cars park with at least one empty space between them and families wait in their vehicles until dismissed to walk to the front. At the front entrance, volunteers screen temperatures. Inside several empty seats put space between families. I counted about 60 people in attendance. A church official said their attendance in-person was probably about a third of what it would normally be in the early service. Lead Pastor Travis a trip to this church is safer and cleaner than a big box store.

“This is the most organized, safe, enclosed environment in Mobile,” said Johnson. It’s not quite church service as it was but it’s pretty close.

“It is good to be in God’s house today isn’t it?” asks Pastor Andric Daugherty rhetorically during the early service. “I tell you what I want you to do, we’re social distancing but that doesn’t mean we can’t say hello to one another. I want you to turn around and wave at somebody.” Online and drive-in services are still an option at this church. Pastor Johnson says families have to find what works for them.

“I don’t want anyone in our church or in any church like they have done something wrong by not coming back into the building we want people to find the place they need,” said Johnson. Amid the cleaning and COVID reminders, a lot of church goers are just happy to be back.

This is just a look at one church. Some churches have started additional services to help make sure the indoor crowd stays manageable at each service.

