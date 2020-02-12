Sodomy conviction first in Mobile Sexual Assault Kit Initiative case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A jury found Frederick Tate guilty of a 1997 rape and sodomy Wednesday.

The victim is a Mobile County woman.

According to the district attorney’s office, this is their first conviction in a Sexual Assault Kit Initiative case.

