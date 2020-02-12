Sodomy conviction first in Mobile Sexual Assault Kit Initiative case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Despite social media posts that have circulated this week, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has not identified any cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

“We have no confirmed novel coronavirus infections in Alabama. The risk of this new virus to Mobile residents who have not traveled to mainland China is low at this time” said Dr. Rendi Murphree, an epidemiologist who serves as Bureau Director of Disease Surveillance & Environmental Health at the Mobile County Health Department. “Most people get infected with common cold coronaviruses at some point in their lives.”