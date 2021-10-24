Soccer returns to park in Bayou La Batre

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot of Saturdays are taken up by kids and their sports leagues. A new tradition was brought back to Bayou La Batre Saturday. For years Zirlott Park had been used for multiple sports and in recent years it just had football. Bayou natives Chad and Jill Stork tell us they wanted to bring more sports back and started with soccer. They worked with other adults in the community to make it happen.

Chad writes in an email: “This group of adults had one mission: to make a difference in the lives of youth that otherwise would not get the opportunity. They established a lower than average registration fee and offered discounts to multi-child families. The goal was to begin a fall league that would ultimately gain enough interest to build upon for a larger spring league.”

It looks like they had a good start with 18 teams and 150 children. Stork describes it as a dream becoming a reality.