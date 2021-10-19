Smoothie King employee robbed while making bank deposit

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Smoothie King employee was robbed in the restaurant parking lot on Dauphin Street.

The employee was leaving to make a bank deposit just before 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, but her car wouldn’t start. She asked two men she didn’t know to help her. But instead of helping her, officers say one of them pushed her to the ground and grabbed the money, while the other man got into the victim’s car and took money from her wallet.

They both ran before police got there. If you have any information on the robbery, call Mobile police at 251-208-7211.